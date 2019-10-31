Janhvi Kapoor Goes Out of Her Way to Help Underprivileged Kid, Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most trending celebrities on social media and also one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. The young gun is lapped up with projects and her popularity does not seem to die down, courtesy of her genuine and humble ways.

Janhvi was recently spotted outside a venue in Mumbai, where she was approached by a street kid for some help. Janhvi, who was also surrounded by paparazzi, offered the small child with some customary sweets on Diwali. However, as she proceeded to enter the venue, she invited the small, underprivileged child at the entryway and offered some financial assistance as well. The moment was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on social media, attracting love, praise and appreciation for her.

Janhvi was dressed in a classy, nude colour outfit as she helped the young child before going her separate way. This is not the first time that Jahnvi has extended a hand to an underprivileged person and has gone out of her way to help someone. Several such videos of the actress from the past have previously won over netizens and this time was no different. Check out the adorable video and fans' reactions to it below:

On the work front, filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakshya. The original film starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

Apart from Dostana 2, Janhvi has three more films lined up for 2020 release-- Kargil Girl, Roohi-Afza and Takht.

