Janhvi Kapoor Grooves on Cardi B’s ‘Up’ by the Poolside, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor showed some major dance moves on Cardi B’s song ‘Up’ with her friend by the poolside.The actress has been learning dance for quite some time and has wowed her fans with another dancing video.

In the short clip, she is seen flaunting her perfectly choreographed steps along with her friend. Wearing a white crop top and denim shorts, she looks like a breath of fresh air. Her open locks dancing with every move by the poolside accentuated her seductive charm and made her look more alluring.

While posting the clip on social media, she seemed missing performing on the stage. Recently, 66th Filmfare Awards took place in the city on April 11.

Celebrity stylists Lakshmi Lehr and Mohit Rai commented on the video. While Lakshmi dropped ‘explosive’ emoticons, Mohit wrote, “Teach me also.”

As the lockdown has halted the film industry, no shooting or other promotional activities are being carried out. Because of which celebs are seen spending time at home with their loved ones and giving us glimpses inside their quarantine mood.

Jahnvi too, seems to enjoy this free time with her friends and delighting her 11 million followers with her pictures and videos now and then.

A few days back, she uploaded a goofy video of dancing with her pals. The video she shared on the digital platform featured her shaking a leg with her squad by the poolside. While captioning it, she wrote she wished to be cooler than that.

On the work front, her recently released horror-comedy Roohi was the first Bollywood film to release in theatres amid the pandemic. Next, the actress has movies like Dostana 2, Rannbhoomi, Good Luck Jerry and Bombay Girl lined-up for release this year.

