Janhvi Kapoor Grooves to Nadiyon Paar With Aunt Maheep Kapoor

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor stunned her fans with her performance in the song Nadiyon Paar. The actress garnered immense praise for her dance moves and facial expressions. The dance number had shut down the critics, who questioned her ability to perform on the big screen. The song was from the horror-comedy film Roohi, starring Janhvi, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. People, right from celebrities to netzines, could not resist grooving to the peppy number. Now, the latest to join the list is Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Recently, during an event, Jahnvi took over the stage and was accompanied by Maheep. The two grooved to the song, Nadiyon Paar. In the video shared by Maheep on her Instagram Stories, the actress was seen teaching the hook step of the song to her aunt. While Janhvi gave some major Poo vibes in the yellow outfit, which was a skirt, tube top, and a small jacket, Maheep looked stunning in her blue dress.

In the caption of the video, Maheep wrote that her niece, Janhvi, insister her to dance on the stage with her. In other Instagram Stories, which also featured the two shaking a leg, Maheep wrote that dancing is definitely not her forte.

Watch the full song here –

Later, Maheep also shared an image on her Instagram Stories, with Seema Khan and Gauri Khan.

Maheep, who is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, shares a great bond with her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, and her friends. She is also very protective of her kids and is quite friendly with niece Janhvi and nephew Arjun Kapoor. Last year the actress was seen in the Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It revolved around the lives of 4 celebrity wives – Maheep, Seema, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.

The four have been really close and their friendship is like old wine, with passing years it keeps getting better.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here