Janhvi Kapoor Has Been Trying Her Hand at Painting, Take a Look at What She's Created

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have developed a new skill while isolating at home during the lockdown. The 'Gunjan Saxena' actress seems to be exploring her painting skills, as she shared a few glimpses of some of her work.

The 23-year-old actress shared a photo that showed her sitting beside her paintings as she poses for the camera in her pajamas. She wrote in the caption, "Been trying to be a painter this past week."

Sharan Sharma, the director of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', commented, "JK painting phase of lockdown is over now!"

View this post on Instagram Been trying to be a painter this past week 🎨❤️🌈 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

Janhvi has been isolating at home ever since the lockdown began due to the coronavirus outbreak, with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

Her latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was released directly on OTT since movie theatres are still shut. The biopic produced by Karan Johar faced a lot of backlash in the ongoing nepotism debate in the industry.

Reacting to the outsiders vs insiders debate and how her film got caught in the crossfire, Janhvi said that she doesn't expect films to just come her way and enjoys the entire process of auditioning for a film. She said she also auditioned for a film for Karan Johar's Dharma Production but she couldn't get the film.

"I am no one in the scheme of things to sit and think that movies will come to me now. I am much more comfortable going and I actually enjoy the entire process of auditioning," she told Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Says She Auditioned for Dharma Film But Didn’t Get it