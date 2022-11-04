Janhvi Kapoor Has Major Oops Moment in Skintight Gown With Thigh-high Slit; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor knows how to rock see-through clothing, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Janhvi Kapoor donned a bold cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit which appeared to be a little see-through as the actress was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai.

Janhvi flaunted her sexy curves in the gorgeous skintight outfit that she wore with a stylish pair of golden heels. Since her gown was skintight, the actress suffered a major “oops moment” while she was posing for the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral on social media which has left the social media divided. While Janhvi’s fans are impressed by her bold look, others are not very happy.

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her last OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praise for Janhvi as she did justice to her on-screen character. Now the Dhadak actress is all set to surprise the audience with her next thriller drama ‘Mili’.

Speaking about Mili, which marks her theatrical release after Roohi, Janhvi recently told Indian Express, “It feels new because I haven’t faced it in a while. When Roohi released, we were operating at a 50 percent occupancy, so by those margins we’ve got these numbers that many film with 100 percent occupancy, right now, aren’t being able to do. So, whatever it is, it is great. It is a new feeling, haven’t slept very well in very long, but fingers crossed.”

