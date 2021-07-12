Janhvi Kapoor Has the Sweetest Reaction After Accidentally Swearing on Instagram Live

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently had the sweetest reaction after she accidentally swore on Instagram Live. During the incident, Janhvi was shooting an episode of Social Media Star with host Janice Sequira and influencer Kusha Kapila.

In the video shared by Janice, Janhvi and Kusha can be seen trying to rehearse the steps of a song which was playing on a phone. Since the quality of the audio was poor, Janhvi asked everyone to keep quiet, when she accidentally used a swear word. “"But it’s too soft, everyone shut the f**k up." When pointed out that she is on Instagram Live, Janhvi said, “Please don’t, please don’t. Arey gaali denge mujhe (They’ll be upset)." Kusha was then seen assuring her that the slip was not a big deal.

On Monday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in a beige bodycon dress that she wore to the shoot. With loose curls, smoky eye makeup and a silver chain, Janhvi looked nothing less than a goddess.

On the work front, Janvhi will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. She also has Colin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 in the pipeline. The film will also star debutante Lakshya. Kartik Aaryan was previously a part of the film but walked out of the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here