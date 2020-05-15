Janhvi Kapoor Hilariously Bothers Sister Khushi as She Deals with Lockdown Blues

Actress Janhvi Kapoor in a funny new video was seen troubling her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who after getting annoyed asked her sister to not to talk to her.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself annoying her sister Khushi, who seemed to be in a bad mood.

In the clip, Janhvi is seen asking Khushi: "Khushi, how positive are you feeling today on a scale of 1 to 10?"

Khushi, who is seen sitting on a couch with her face covered with a hoodie, replied: "Stop talking to me."

Janhvi then asks funnily: "Are you feeling positive, are you spreading positivity?"

"Go away," says Khushi.

Janhvi had recently shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she shared a funny video of Khushi trying the actress's banana toffee sauce.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza Takht and Dostana 2.

