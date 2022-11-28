Janhvi Kapoor Holds a Cricket Bat In BTS Picture From Mr and Mrs Mahi Sets

After the release of Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. On Monday, November 28, the actress shared a picture on social media where she was seen prepping to get into the skin of her upcoming character. In the picture, the actress was working on her batting skills on what appears to be a cricket turf.

Janhvi Kapoor was donning a simple racerback top with green-coloured shorts. She looked quite focused in the picture as she held the bat in her hand and was covered in Elastic therapeutic tape. In the caption of the picture, Janhvi wrote, “It’s been a minute. #MrandMrsMahi."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement for the movie. While one of the social media users wrote, “Best cricketer ever”, another person shared, “Sorry Virat, Janhvi is my favourite cricketer”. A person expressed how excited he is about the movie and wrote, “Waiting for this movie.. any announcements soon!!!?” Take a look at the post below:

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao will also feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi, which will be released early next year. Previously, there have been rumours that the Sharan Sharma-directed film is based on MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, but the filmmakers have managed to keep this information under wraps. This film also marks the second collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and many more.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial film Bawaal. The action-drama film also stars Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura in crucial roles. The film will reportedly depict the tale of a small-town man who discovers love with the town’s most attractive female. While the shooting of the film has already been completed, it is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

