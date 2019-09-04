Janhvi Kapoor Holds Father Boney's Hand as He Chokes Up Seeing Sridevi's Wax Statue

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor revealed that Madame Tussauds would be honouring his late wife, actress Sridevi, and her work by unveiling her first ever wax statue at the famous museum in Singapore. At the event, pictures of which went viral within hours, an overwhelmed Kapoor family--Boney, daughters Janhvi and Khushi were seen looking at the statue with awe.

The family posed with Sridevi's wax statue and seemingly, in one of the pics, Boney gets emotional, almost on the verge of choking up. However, Janhvi was there to keep him calm and held his hand as he posed besides the wax statue of his late wife and actress.

See pics and videos from the event here:

Sharing a video of how Sridevi's wax statue was designed and brought to life, Boney had earlier written on Twitter, "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever."

Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/AxxHUgYnzt — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 3, 2019

Recently, Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world and also salute the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in February 2018 in Dubai.

