Janhvi Kapoor Holidays With Sister Khushi and Navya Nanda in New York; See Pictures and Videos

B-town is all ready with the next generation of Bollywood stars. Just like their parents and grandparents, these celebrity kids are pursued by photographers everywhere and enjoy a huge fan base. While stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have already made their start in the industry, Janhvi Kapoor is one film old while Sara Ali Khan will soon make her debut. Another celeb kid, who's not entering the showbiz anytime soon but has already got people talking about her, is Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.Recently, Navya was spotted with Janhvi along with the latters' sister Khushi Kapoor, enjoying a lunch together. The three are in New York vacationing with close friends.The pictures and videos are making rounds on the internet and netizens can't get enough of them. In one of the pictures, Janhvi and Khushi are seen posing together as the latter rests in her sister's lap.In another video Janhvi and Navya can be seen having a fun meal with a bunch of other friends.Lately, Navya made headlines for her photo shoot for her mother Shweta Bachchan's label. Take a look at their pictures!On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Karan Johar epic drama Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.