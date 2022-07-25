Janhvi Kapoor: I Became an Expert Bluff Player in Card Games During the Shoot of Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the Nayanthara starrer Tamil black comedy Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). The film will see Janhvi playing a docile 24-year-old, who gets trapped in the world of drugs and becomes a peddler following a series of unfortunate events.

Much like the rollercoaster ride that the film promises to be, Janhvi reveals that her time on the set was also an exciting one. Talking about how she became an expert at playing cards during the shoot, she says, “Jigar (essayed by actor Sahil Mehta), Daddu (played by actor Mohan Kamboj, Siddharth (Sen; director) sir, Timmy (played by actor Jaswant Singh Dahal) and the whole team used to play cards between the shots. Whenever I wasn’t shooting with [the characters who play] my mother and sister, I used to be the only girl among the cast at the shoot. I became an expert bluff player in card games.”

Janhvi also shares that it was important for her to constantly be on her toes during the shoot and with Sen’s help, she managed to translate the same onscreen. “Siddharth sir never made it obvious but he explained to me after we finished shooting for the movie that he needed to make a point to make sure that I was never comfortable and at ease. Since Jerry was a character who was out of her comfort zone and never felt like she’s in a safe space, he never wanted me to feel like I’m in a safe space. And I really think it didn’t just help me for the film but also on a personal level,” she elaborates.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Janhvi had said that connecting with the locals in Punjab helped her slip under the skin of her character easily. “We shot in Bassi Pathana in Punjab in a house actually inhabited by a family there, so the local milieu and eating local food and interacting with the locals really helped me,” she said.

Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sen. The film is slated to release on July 29, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. ​

