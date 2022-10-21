Janhvi Kapoor Is a Dazzling Diva In This Green Manish Malhotra Lehenga, See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be setting the bar high with her sartorial choices. Janhvi, who rose to fame with her film Dhadak, is an avid user of social media. If she is not taking her fans into a swoon-fest with her glamorous pictures, then the actress is busy entertaining viewers with her hilarious reels.

Recently, Janhvi attended the Diwali bash party, hosted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra on October 20. The star-studded night also witnessed the arrival of other popular stars, including Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan to name a few.

On the occasion of the Diwali celebration, Janhvi dropped a slew of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram that made her admirers stop and stare. “I think I found my new favourite colour,” she captioned her post. Going by the clicks, we assume that green has become the favourite colour of many.

Slipping into an intricately designed sparkly dark green lehenga, encrusted with shiny and decorated gems, sequin embellishments, and beads, Janhvi oozed oomph in this special Manish Malhotra Diwali collection. The highlight of Janhvi’s attire was the exquisitely designed crisscross blouse having a plunging neckline. Janhvi dared to bare her back in the gorgeous blouse, clubbing it with a layered, mermaid-shaped lehenga skirt and a see-through embroidered dupatta.

Striking several candid poses, Janhvi won hearts all over again with her deadly expressions. The Dhadak actress added the perfect drama to her eyes by sporting smokey eyes along with a shade of nude lip gloss. She rounded off her dazzling Diwali look with emerald-green earrings and open tresses.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Janhvi’s latest avatar. Even, Manish Malhotra went all hearts in the comments, while Janvi’s sister Khushi dropped in a “Wow.”

Talking about Janhvi, the actress is currently gearing up for her next, titled Mili. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, this survival thriller is produced by Janhvi’s father and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. Mili is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

