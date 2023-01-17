Janhvi Kapoor is a Sight to Behold as She Shares BTS Stills of Holi Scenes From Her Film

After impressing audiences with her last film Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for her upcoming films Bawal and Mr and Mrs Mahi. The first film will see her collaborate with Varun Dhawan while the second one will see her join hands with Rajkummar Rao. Today, the actress shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from a Holi scene from one of her upcoming films. However, she did not mention which film she is shooting for currently.

A couple of days back, Varun Dhawan revealed through his Instagram post that they are shooting for a song sequence. In the photo Janhvi shared today, the actress can be seen wearing a white ethnic outfit with colours on it. Janhvi also has colours on her face.

Take a look at her photos:

Sometime back, Janhvi dropped a set of gorgeous photos dressed in a beige lehenga. She wished her fans Pongal as well.

On the work front, after starring in director Mathukutty Xavier’s survival thriller film Mili, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Bawaal. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it revolves around the life of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in the town. He plans to marry her one day, as doing so can raise his social status. Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in her kitty. The film boasts of Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

