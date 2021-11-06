Janhvi Kapoor is a Sight to Behold at Sister Khushi's B'Day Bash, See Pics

The festivities for film producer Boney Kapoor and his family are very far from done. On November 5, Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of Boney and late actress Sridevi, turned a year older. On her 21st birthday, shewas showered with affection and love.

According to reports, photos from Anil Kapoor's spectacular Diwali celebration are making the rounds on the internet, in which Khushi and her cousins are seen celebrating the star kid's birthday. Khushi was pictured blowing out the candles on a birthday cake, shared by Rhea Kapoor. In the background, Anil and Boney can also be seen.

Arjun Kapoor turned to Instagram and shared a group photo of himself standing with his sisters at his uncle's, Mumbai home. He remarked, while sharing the photo, "Happy birthday, Khushi!!! Janhvi ruined your birthday photo by frowning. I hope she quits stealing your clothes this year to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, her sister, also rushed to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. She posted a snapshot of the two of them wearing pink twinning outfits. In colour-matched clothes, the sister duo can be seen complementing one other. Janhvi made a point of wishing her gorgeous sister in the sweetest way possible. She called Khushi her "whole entire life."

The actress also uploaded photos from Khushi's birthday celebration, which their pals joined. Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Anjini Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and others attended her birthday party on Friday. Khushi wore two identical corset-style slip dresses in various colours to her birthday celebration.

A special birthday wish was also extended by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to her younger cousin sister via Instagram. The star shared a sequence of flashback photos, one from her sister-in-law's baby shower, another from one of her wedding celebrations involving her cousins, and the third was a solo snapshot of the birthday girl Khushi. The caption reads, "Spreading joy wherever you go. Happy happy birthday, my love. Lots of love."

Khushi is said to be having acting aspirations and will soon debut in Bollywood.

