Janhvi Kapoor is a Sight to Behold in This Throwback Video from Maldives

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback slow-motion video of herself from her trip to the Maldives. In the video, the actress can be seen doing hair flip in the water. She has sported a shimmery bikini top and sarong. “Mentally Here," the actress wrote alongside the video with a dolphin emoji.

In an earlier post, the actress shared pictures from her Pilates session. The actress’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, too, shared the same pictures from the session. She captioned it, “And she’s properly back at it. My Pilates girl Janhvi Kapoor."

Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Based on the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule, Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Their chemistry and the film’s music won many hearts and she was appreciated for her performance in the film. She wooed the audiences again with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by one and all. She will soon impress her fans with Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here