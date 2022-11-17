Janhvi Kapoor is a 'Vision' in Blue Bodycon Mermaid Gown, Take a Look at the Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her amazing sartorial choices. She always makes every appearance of herself appear like a no-sweat job. The style icon recently graced a star-studded award show and grabbed all the limelight as she walked the red carpet in a magnificent designer gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actress has a flair for fashion, beauty and drama and keeps her fans glued to her social media handle. The actress took to her Instagram handle to upload a slew of photos from her recent photoshoot that left everyone mesmerised beyond words. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen all decked up in a scintillating outfit which was her OOTD (outfit of the day).

The Roohi actress turned muse for designer Falguni Peacock as she wore a shimmery aqua-blue bodycon gown that accentuates her perfect curves. The strapless gown features a plunging neckline that highlights her décolletage and is adorned with sequins all over. The backless outfit has a mermaid fit which further elevated the dreamy fairytale look. She captioned the photos, “The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid." The caption hints towards the work of art named The Birth of Venus by the famous painter Sandro Botticelli.

Case in point, Janhvi Kapoor looks every bit of a goddess in this breathtaking gown.

Check out the photo here:

The Mili actress paired the gown with sheer fishnet gloves adorned with blue stone details. And for her beauty picks, the star kid opted for minimal makeup, radiant and flawless skin with blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter. She kept her hair open.

Reacting to the photos, friends and admirers of Janhvi Kapoor rushed to the comment section to compliment her. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart and fire emojis and wrote, “Visions”. Celebrity Designer Falguni Peacock wrote, “Stunning”!

Apart from that, many fans wrote comments like, “Aankhein esi ke dil lubha de, khubshurti itni ke ek baar dekhe man na bhare” and “Mermaid in last pic."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, which was produced by her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Her next project is Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and it is slated to release in April, 2023.

