Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning pictures from her Brides Today photo shoot in Switzerland’s Gstaad Palace.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her latest photo shoot for Brides Today. (Image: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra World)
Starting Wednesday, Manish Malhotra World, the designer’s official business Instagram account, has been sharing several images of Janhvi from the fabled shoot. In them, the 21-year-old is looking nothing short of a royalty.
On the magazine cover, Janhvi is posing with Manish in a stunning red lehenga embellished with intricate gold work and thick plume-feathered sleeves. The image is captioned, “A stroll along the memory lane, revivifying old Bollywood charm with Jhanvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. A progressive insight of the modern-age bride with Brides Today.”
In another photo, Janhvi looks like a character straight out of a Disney fairy tale in a hot pink flowing skirt with the palatial Gstaad hotel in the background.
“Draped in shades of customs, a free-spirited bride, she soars through luminous depths, unafraid to ascend new heights,” the image’s caption reads.
In yet another picture, she is standing at a bar in a beautiful white ensemble full of tassels.
In a fourth picture, she is lying down on grass in a bright yellow ball gown, with her head on a rock as the Swiss Alps make for a picturesque backdrop.
Talking about her equation with Manish, Janhvi says in a video of the shoot shared by the ace designer, “My relationship with him has easily been one of the most important relationships of my life. He has influenced me, inspired me. He guides me and dresses me up. And I look really pretty when he does that.”
See other pictures from the shoot here:
On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
