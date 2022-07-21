Janhvi Kapoor is 'Happy, Thrilled' for Sister Khushi’s Debut: Seen Her Work Tirelessly and Really Hard

Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood with some of her brilliant performances. Despite being trolled for being a star kid, the actress didn’t let the negativity affect her work. Now, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and Janhvi is super proud of her.

Recently, in a conversation with India Today, Janhvi expressed her thoughts about the acting debut of her sister. The actress said, “I am so happy and thrilled. I have visited their outdoor shoot once briefly, their energy is so pure and I think they're making something that's from the heart and something that people are going to love. These kids are so talented and so hard-working. I've seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she's auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I'm just so happy for her and I hope it goes well.”

Talking about the trolling that stars have to face, Janhvi said she doesn't let them affect her but when it comes to her sister, she will not tolerate any ngetaive comments by trolls. The actress further told the news portal, “If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them.”

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies also stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, and others along with Khushi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up for her next releases. Janhvi's upcoming film titled Good Luck Jerry is said to be the remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film is all set to hit the screens on July 29. She also has Mili and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan for which she is shooing currently.

