An initiative by &
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor is in 'Heaven’ While Dining with the Crew of Dostana 2 in Chandigarh

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Chandigarh to shoot for her upcoming film Dostana 2. Treating her fans with regular updates, the actress posted a number of pictures from the city.

Trending Desk

November 14, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile with regular updates about her professional and personal life. She is one of the most popular names of the current generation in Bollywood. Daughter of superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut last year opposite Ishaan Khatter with Dhadak.

She is currently busy with the shoot for her next film in Chandigarh. She shared a story on Instagram, where she can be seen enjoying a meal with the crew of Dostana 2. Janhvi is seen wearing a simple white and blue coloured salwar kameez and has her hair left loose. Their dinner table is full of Punjabi food. ‘Heaven’ is what Janhvi used to describe her outing.

In another picture, Janhvi’s love for desi Punjabi food is evident as she shared the picture of dal makhani, with the caption 'Dal Makhni or Makhni dal?'

Just a week back, Janhvi had visited the holy city of Amritsar and posted a picture from the Golden Temple. She was looking beautiful in a ‘no-makeup’ look and traditional clothes.

Dostana 2 will also be produced by Dharma Productions and also stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshay. This film is a sequel to the romantic-comedy Dostana, which released in 2008 and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

