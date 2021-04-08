Janhvi Kapoor is 'Last to Get on the Maldives Bandwagon' But 'Fully Gets the Hype'

Our Instagram feeds have been flooded with celebs vacationing in Maldives for the past few months. Several B-Towners have been to the beach holiday destination to take a break from their hectic schedules and relax by the sea. It’s almost like you have missed out on something if you haven’t been to Maldives this year already. Janhvi Kapoor, who has had a busy time with film releases and shooting, has finally managed to fly to the island nation to soak in the sun.

The Roohi star shared some beautiful pictures from her trip with her gang, posing by the sea and. She seemed pretty satisfied to have given into the hype around Maldives. She wrote, “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype."

Other celebs like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shraddha Kapoor have also been to Maldives recently. Shraddha seems to have been joined by her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, who also posted a picture from the Maldives recently. While Ananya caused a stir by visiting Maldives with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi’s recent release was Roohi. She has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Good Luck Jerry, that she recently concluded filming in Punjab, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here