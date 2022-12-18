Janhvi Kapoor Is Not Dating Orry But Shikhar Pahariya?; Actress' Pic With Rumoured BF Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor has once fuelled rumours of her rekindled romance with Shikhar Pahariya. The Bollywood star was spotted with Shikhar at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show in Delhi-NCR on Saturday night. Shikhar and Janhvi were reportedly in a relationship. In fact, he was recently on a vacation with Janhvi in Maldives.

Photos of Janhvi and Shikhar attending the event together have surfaced on social media and are going viral. Janhvi looked stunning in a beige strapless dress which she teamed with a matching overcoat. Shikhar looked stylish in a blingy jacket.

This comes after Shikhar and Janhvi took a romantic holiday together. Janhvi recently returned from Maldives. During her Maldives visit, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from her time on the beach. Her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar after a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi’s pics. Janhvi had shared a picture of her under the moonlit sky along with the caption, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji).” Later, Shikhar had also shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi have been spotted together a few times recently, long after they called it quits. Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently working on her next, Mr and Mrs Mahi. She plays a cricketer in the film that also stars her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. She has completed the shoot for Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili.

