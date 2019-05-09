Take the pledge to vote

'Janhvi Kapoor is Obsessed with You,' Ishaan Khatter Warns Rajkummar Rao

Ishaan Khatter, who is good friends with Janhvi Kapoor, had an important tip for Rajkummar Rao before he starts shooting for 'Rooh-Afza' with her.

May 9, 2019
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for producer Dinesh Vijan's film, Rooh-Afza, starring together for the first time. Ishan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi in Dhadak, has extended some friendly advice towards Rajkummar, asking him to be wary of his future co-star.

Ishaan and Rajkummar made an unusual pairing on Neha Dhupia's chat show recently. The two actors bonded over a lot of topics, and Janhvi was one of them. Ishaan started by dismissing rumours for the nth time about dating Janhvi.

The shooting for Rooh-Afza is supposed to start in June, and before heading to the sets with Janhvi, Ishaan had an important tip for Rajkummar, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"He needs to be wary because she is obsessed with him. She is a keen learner. I think he must've already observed that about her and she genuinely is very fond of his work, as am I. What tip can I give Raj, real really? He’s worked with different actors. Perhaps he can give me some tips," Ishaan said on the show.

Rajkummar, on his part, talked about the only time he felt jealous of Ishaan - when he got to work with the acclaimed Iranian filmmaker majid Majidi in Beyond the Clouds.



Produced by Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. The shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh this June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

