Janhvi Kapoor is One With Nature, Looks Stunning in Latest Photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor takes joy in harbouring in her dreamland. She is someone who never really turns off the vacay mode. The actress keeps rolling out back-to-back noteworthy looks, even when not holidaying. Janhvi recently served a lesson in nailing resort-ready looks without much effort. For a photoshoot, Janhvi took a natural approach with her look and is still poolside ready. Posing amid fresh green leaves, Janhvi sets the mood by muting any keen drama. She went with a fuss-free beauty look along with makeup-free skin. She left her waist-length tresses open in their natural, wavy texture. A pair of chunky hoops and a dainty gold necklace rounded off her look.

While sharing the post, she asked, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

Thanks to her active social media presence, Janhvi engages with her fans with much ease. If you already follow her on Instagram, you are privy to her small and big updates - be her workout sessions, family get-togethers, dance practices or behind-the-scenes from sets. Just recently, Janhvi treated her fans with something special. She posted a video of herself squeezing orange juice and by the looks of it, it is safe to assume that the struggle is real. In the first clip, she is dressed in a shimmery bikini top and sarong and in the next one, she is wearing white shorts and a blue top. Calling herself, 'OJ is the OG,' Janhvi wrote, “Expectation vs. Reality” in the caption.

Her work slate is filled with some interesting projects ahead. Janhvi has Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar. She has wrapped up filming for her next, Good Luck Jerry. The project is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kolamavu Kokila which released in 2018. Janhvi will also play an important part in Karan Johar’s much-delayed magnum opus, Takht. Reportedly, she has started filming for Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is a remake of Malayalam film, Helen and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

