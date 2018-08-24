GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor is Priyanka Chopra's New Photographer, See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra was spotted with mother Madhu Chopra on a dinner outing at a restaurant where she met Janhvi Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 9:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor is Priyanka Chopra's New Photographer, See Pictures
Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
It is widely known that Priyanka Chopra was very close to her father Ashok Chopra; and August 23rd marks the birth anniversary of her late parent.

On Thursday evening Priyanka was spotted with mother Madhu Chopra on a dinner outing at a restaurant in Mumbai. There she bumped into Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor with director Shashank Khaitan. The two actresses met each other cordially and shared a warm hug.



Later The Sky is Pink actress shared a picture on Instagram with her mother and a cake captioned 'Happy birthday Dad' in front of them. Janhvi was the one to frame the moment for Priyanka and the Quantico star gave her due credit in her Instagram story.

4324324-1535075338
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Earlier in the day, Priyanka also shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account, which had photos of her father as a child right up to their family portrait. Keeping Michael Bolton's Fathers and Daughters as the background score, the actress captioned the video, " Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."

Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



The actress has often spoken about how her father was her superhero and she wants to grow up to be like him. Priyanka's father was a doctor in the Indian army who retired in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. After battling cancer for 5 years he breathed his last on June 10, 2013. After his demise she got a tattoo that read 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting.

Of late, Priyanka has been making headlines for her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Ending all speculations and rumours she sealed the deal with Nick on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony amidst close friends and family.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...