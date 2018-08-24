Janhvi Kapoor is Priyanka Chopra's New Photographer, See Pictures

It is widely known that Priyanka Chopra was very close to her father Ashok Chopra; and August 23rd marks the birth anniversary of her late parent.On Thursday evening Priyanka was spotted with mother Madhu Chopra on a dinner outing at a restaurant in Mumbai. There she bumped into Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor with director Shashank Khaitan. The two actresses met each other cordially and shared a warm hug.Later The Sky is Pink actress shared a picture on Instagram with her mother and a cake captioned 'Happy birthday Dad' in front of them. Janhvi was the one to frame the moment for Priyanka and the Quantico star gave her due credit in her Instagram story.Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra InstagramEarlier in the day, Priyanka also shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account, which had photos of her father as a child right up to their family portrait. Keeping Michael Bolton's Fathers and Daughters as the background score, the actress captioned the video, " Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."The actress has often spoken about how her father was her superhero and she wants to grow up to be like him. Priyanka's father was a doctor in the Indian army who retired in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. After battling cancer for 5 years he breathed his last on June 10, 2013. After his demise she got a tattoo that read 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting.Of late, Priyanka has been making headlines for her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Ending all speculations and rumours she sealed the deal with Nick on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony amidst close friends and family.