Janhvi Kapoor is Way More Talented Than Her Performance in Dhadak, Says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hard work of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in Roohi-Afza.

The horror comedy’s shoot is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule. The Hardik Mehta directorial marks the maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with her, Rajkummar said, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen of her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, Roohi-Afza is scheduled to release in March next year.

On the prospect of working with Janhvi, Rajkummar had earlier told IANS ahead of the film’s shoot, “I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her."

But before Roohi-Afza, the 34-year-old actor will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in their forthcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, which first created controversy over its former title Mental Hai Kya and now over Kangana misbehaving with a journalist at a recent song launch event.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.