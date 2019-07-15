Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor is Way More Talented Than Her Performance in Dhadak, Says Rajkummar Rao

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, Roohi-Afza is scheduled to release in March next year.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor is Way More Talented Than Her Performance in Dhadak, Says Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...

Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hard work of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in Roohi-Afza.

The horror comedy’s shoot is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule. The Hardik Mehta directorial marks the maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi. 

Talking about his experience of working with her, Rajkummar said, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen of her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that." 

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, Roohi-Afza is scheduled to release in March next year.

On the prospect of working with Janhvi, Rajkummar had earlier told IANS ahead of the film’s shoot, “I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her." 

But before Roohi-Afza, the 34-year-old actor will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in their forthcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, which first created controversy over its former title Mental Hai Kya and now over Kangana misbehaving with a journalist at a recent song launch event.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram