Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Celebrate One Year of Dhadak with Throwback Pictures from Sets

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' has completed one year since it released in 2018.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Celebrate One Year of Dhadak with Throwback Pictures from Sets
Image of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

July 20 marks the completion of one year of the Bollywood remake of Sairat. Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, can be credited with launching Janhvi into the limelight, however, the film failed to weave any magic at the box office.

Marking the occasion, Janhvi took to her Instagram account and shared some throwback pictures from the time of filming for Dhadak. She accompanied on-set pics with a long message that read, "1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar ❤️ With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of."

She added, "Thank you for being my guiding light 💕and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!! (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar ❤️ With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light 💕and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Other members from the cast and crew, namely Ishaan, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar also celebrated the occasion with messages and special videos. See posts here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram