Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Celebrate One Year of Dhadak with Throwback Pictures from Sets

July 20 marks the completion of one year of the Bollywood remake of Sairat. Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, can be credited with launching Janhvi into the limelight, however, the film failed to weave any magic at the box office.

Marking the occasion, Janhvi took to her Instagram account and shared some throwback pictures from the time of filming for Dhadak. She accompanied on-set pics with a long message that read, "1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar ❤️ With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of."

She added, "Thank you for being my guiding light 💕and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!! (sic)."

Other members from the cast and crew, namely Ishaan, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar also celebrated the occasion with messages and special videos. See posts here:

Follow @News18Movies for more