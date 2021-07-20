Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Celebrate Three Years of Dhadak

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating three years of her debut movie Dhadak today. The actress dedicated an Instagram post on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of her acting debut. Janhvi shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the movie that was mostly shot in Udaipur and neighbouring areas in Rajasthan. In a series of seven pictures, Janhvi reminisced the shooting experience along with her co-actor Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi and Ishaan were seen taking a look at the monitor to view their shot along with the crew of the movie. In another picture, Janhvi shared one of the random pictures of the shooting location as local artists were seen singing with their traditional music instruments. The actress also wrote a caption along with the pictures that read, “Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love.”

Ishaan also shared an Instagram post to mark the occasion. The actor posted behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the movie that featured Janhvi, Shashank, and the crew along with some quintessential Rajasthani art. Ishaan mentioned in the caption, “Three years of Dhadak. Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all.”

Dhadak was produced under filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie was the remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. The movie dealt with the issue of caste stigma and inter-caste marriages. Released in 2016, Sairat starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and was directed by Nagraj Manjule.

With Dhadak, Janhvi began her acting career in Hindi cinema. The movie also marked Ishaan’s debut in mainstream Bollywood, however his acting debut was made through Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds which released in 2017.

