English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist, Watch the Video
Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been crooned by Ajay-Atul. And choreographer Farah Khan has done what she is good at - make the stars look incredible.
At some point in the day, we all need to put the headphones up and play that one interesting track that'd make us break in to a dance. Well, music composer duo Ajay-Atul's popular track Zingaat does exactly that. If you liked the Marathi version from Sairat, you'd love to watch Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter who dance their heart out in the song's Hindi version from their much-anticipated film Dhadak.
Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been crooned by Ajay-Atul. As the lyricist had said in one of his recent interviews, penning the song in Hindi was indeed challenging.
“The Marathi song was released in the recent past and is still fresh in the minds of people. It has also achieved cult status. There was no point replacing the word Zingaat, so I retained the word and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I made sure that the fun element was intact. I hope people give this version as much love as the Marathi one,” he was quoted sa saying by TOI.
And choreographer Farah Khan has done what she is good at - make the stars look incredible with their dancing.
While Janhvi looks gorgeous as she sports a traditional look in the song, Ishaan wins hearts with his flawless dance moves.
Last week, the makers had unveiled the title track of Dhadak. Composed by Ajay-Atul the soulful track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the official remake of popular Marathi film Sairat. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is set in Rajasthan.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Starts Building iPhone 6s in India to Avoid Customs Duty: Report
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics