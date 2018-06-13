Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Shouldn’t Dilute The Impact of Sairat

No matter how much we detest the concept of movie remakes, we have to accept the fact that filmmakers have made ‘reboot’ a norm in Bollywood. Considering the spurt in the films that have been remade in the recent past, the directors have proved their inability to bring fresh ideas to the table. But is it right to hold Bollywood responsible for making sequels/remakes and not do something new and original? Or should we consider every movie fan who goes to the theater as the real culprit? If no one was buying tickets and watching these projects, they wouldn’t be made, right?The recent example to prove Bollywood’s struggle to make original content is Dhadak. An adaptation of the popular Marathi film Sairat, the film marks Janhvi’s much-anticipated foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan Khatter has already amassed huge appreciation in Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak still remains special.By now most of you have watched Dhadak trailer and have also drawn opinions about the film’s fate. How would the film perform at the box office? Will the actors – Janhvi and Ishaan get applause and acceptance from the viewers? And most importantly, will the film be better than the original (Sairat)?For those who are unfamiliar with Sairat, here’s what you need to know. Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule shot to overnight fame with his first film Fandry which explored caste relations in Western India in the most real way. Since the film was applauded for its story, viewers’ expectations were visibly huge by the time his second film Sairat was ready for its official release. Sairat became a phenomenon. Despite being a regional project, its writer and director received applause for taking up a done-to-death story, use commercial elements, but still give it a unique treatment.It isn’t easy to play the female protagonist Archie. She doesn’t play the conventional heroine – but makes sue she breaks taboo in all that she does. We expect Janhvi to be as incredible as Rinku in pulling us to her world, leave us on the edge of our seat and show emotions that can captivate the audience. She should be able to drive the larger themes and idea of the film. She has to dive past what’s mentioned in the script. While audiences might have an emotional attachment with her debut, it won’t help much if she doesn’t perform. Even though Ishaan Khatter was lauded for his performance in Majid Majidi Beyond the Clouds, we want him to play Parshya with perfection.We hope the film Dhadak much like Sairat is convincing in helping the viewers understand and accept the horrible aspects of life. And have a climax – which was as shocking, unforgettable as in the original. Like Sairat, Dhadak should be a blend of what is known and what is private. It shouldn’t just be a love story of a boy from an oppressed caste and a girl from a high caste. It has to be a lot more than that.