Janhvi Kapoor Joins 'Pooja, What is This Behaviour' Viral Meme on Social Media, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a hilarious video, where she is seen recreating Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Misra’s popular ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ moment from the controversial reality show with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared the video. In the clip, the actress re-enacted the entire scene, which originally was a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in Bigg Boss.

The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn. Lynn then mouths the line: “Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja’s role, replies that she kicked it by mistake.

Janhvi captioned the video: “Do you guys think I need help." To which, her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor replied: “YES." Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor said “I’m praying for u."

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Dostana 2. She has also completed the filing of Mili, backed by her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Xavier had also helmed the original movie.

Janhvi took to social media on late Friday night to pen a heartfelt note about finishing the shoot and the experience of collaborating with her father for the first time.

Mili also features actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

