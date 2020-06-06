Janhvi Kapoor Jokes She Wants to Have a Kid with New Picture Post on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of herself on Friday with the caption, "Here's looking at you, kid." The photo was a closeu-up of the actress, as she looked into the camera.

Janhvi also replied to a comment and joked about wanting a kid. Her friend and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha asked the actress in the comments, "Who's kid???? You wanna have a kid?????" The 23-year-old actress replied "Yes", much to the amusement of her fans. Take a look:

Janhvi has been spending the lockdown with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Some time ago, Boney had said that a house help had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days back, Boney took to Twitter to inform how three members of his house staff, who had all tested positive last month, had now tested negative. He also informed that their 14-day quarantine period had also ended. He wrote, "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh."

Read: Boney Kapoor Shares He and Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Tested Negative for COVID-19