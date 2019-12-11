Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics

Karan Johar shared pictures on social media with Gauri Khan which show the two of them dressed like characters from the former's 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also showed up at the event.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics
Bollywood celebrities

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan attended a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to be Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri channeled her inner Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film. Their friend Kajal Anand came dressed like Kajol's Anjali to complete the trio.

"So BREAKING NEWS😂! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani (sic)," wrote Karan as he shared the pics of them attending the theme party.

Although SRK did not dress up for the theme party, he indeed photo-bombed Karan's perfect KKHH recreated pic. Janhvi Kapoor also attended the theme bash and was dressed in a yellow saree. She wore a yellow lace saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, paired with a string of pearls and straight hair. She recreated her late mother Sridevi's look from Chandni. Manish Malhotra was also seen at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan came dressed as Amitabh Bachchan from the song Jumma Chumma de de and were seen twinning in black denim and jackets.

Check out pics from the night below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram