Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics
Karan Johar shared pictures on social media with Gauri Khan which show the two of them dressed like characters from the former's 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also showed up at the event.
Bollywood celebrities
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan attended a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to be Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri channeled her inner Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film. Their friend Kajal Anand came dressed like Kajol's Anjali to complete the trio.
"So BREAKING NEWS😂! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani (sic)," wrote Karan as he shared the pics of them attending the theme party.
Although SRK did not dress up for the theme party, he indeed photo-bombed Karan's perfect KKHH recreated pic. Janhvi Kapoor also attended the theme bash and was dressed in a yellow saree. She wore a yellow lace saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, paired with a string of pearls and straight hair. She recreated her late mother Sridevi's look from Chandni. Manish Malhotra was also seen at the event.
Sidharth Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan came dressed as Amitabh Bachchan from the song Jumma Chumma de de and were seen twinning in black denim and jackets.
Check out pics from the night below:
