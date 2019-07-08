Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Play Siblings in Karan Johar's Dostana 2?

While Karan announced the sequel, he did not disclose much about the characters. New reports state that Janhvi and Kartik will be seen as sibling duo, with an introduction of a new cast member.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Play Siblings in Karan Johar's Dostana 2?
Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
Loading...

Amid much speculations, Karan Johar announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. For its second part, Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the film for the first time and a male newcomer is said to join them to complete the trio.

While Karan announced the sequel, he did not disclose much about the characters. A new report in Pinkvilla states, that Janhvi and Kartik will be seen as sibling duo, with an introduction of a new cast member. "Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie," the portal quoted a source as saying.

Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha. Announcing the sequel, Karan tweeted, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies."

For the unversed, Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram