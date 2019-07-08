Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Play Siblings in Karan Johar's Dostana 2?

Amid much speculations, Karan Johar announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. For its second part, Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the film for the first time and a male newcomer is said to join them to complete the trio.

While Karan announced the sequel, he did not disclose much about the characters. A new report in Pinkvilla states, that Janhvi and Kartik will be seen as sibling duo, with an introduction of a new cast member. "Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie," the portal quoted a source as saying.

Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha. Announcing the sequel, Karan tweeted, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies."

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

For the unversed, Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

