Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan To Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film?

With Dhadak’s trailer receiving a positive response, Janhvi Kapoor has become a name to be reckoned with in Bollywood. The upcoming actress has reportedly added another project to her kitty. According to a report in Latestl y.com, the actress will now be seen opposite Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film.It was claimed that both Janhvi and Kartik were spotted at Bhansali’s office after the launch of Dhadak’s trailer. They allegedly spent considerable time at the director’s office with many speculating the possibility of her bagging the film.Janhvi is being launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with Dhadak which is all set to hit theatres this July. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Ishaan Khattar. The film is the official Hindi remake of popular Marathi film Sairat.Meanwhile, actor Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned him both critical and commercial success. He has also delivered hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar ka Punchnama 2.