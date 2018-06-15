GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo

The young Kapoor sisters are having a gala time in London.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anshula Kapoor
The young Kapoor sisters are having a gala time in London. Janhvi Kapoor, who impressed the audience with her performance in recently released trailer of her Bollywood debut Dhadak, is spending a quality time with her sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor in the British capital. On Thursday, Anshula shared an adorable selfie of the trio on her Instagram story. The girls of film producer Boney Kapoor were accompanied by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi.


Courtesy: Screengrab of Anshula Kapoor's Instagram story

Ever since the untimely demise of late actor Sridevi in Dubai, Boney Kapoor and his children -- Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi -- have been spending quality time together and the family quite visibly stands united. Both Arjun and Anshula haven’t just been the biggest pillar of strength for father Boney, but have also done just about everything for their sisters Jahnvi and Khushi to ensure they feel secure.

