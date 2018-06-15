English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo
The young Kapoor sisters are having a gala time in London.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anshula Kapoor
The young Kapoor sisters are having a gala time in London. Janhvi Kapoor, who impressed the audience with her performance in recently released trailer of her Bollywood debut Dhadak, is spending a quality time with her sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor in the British capital. On Thursday, Anshula shared an adorable selfie of the trio on her Instagram story. The girls of film producer Boney Kapoor were accompanied by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi.
Courtesy: Screengrab of Anshula Kapoor's Instagram story
Ever since the untimely demise of late actor Sridevi in Dubai, Boney Kapoor and his children -- Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi -- have been spending quality time together and the family quite visibly stands united. Both Arjun and Anshula haven’t just been the biggest pillar of strength for father Boney, but have also done just about everything for their sisters Jahnvi and Khushi to ensure they feel secure.
