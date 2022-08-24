Janhvi Kapoor Leaves Alia Bhatt In Splits As She Delivers Rupali Ganguly's Viral 'Aapko Kya' Dialogue From Anupamaa

Janhvi Kapoor has added a pinch of entertainment to a serious monologue from the popular TV serial Anupamaa in her latest post. She recreated the dialogue delivered by the titular character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, along with her ‘Aksa’ gang. In case you don’t know, Janhvi makes short dance clips and funny content with her group of friends, or in her own words, her Aksa gang, She keeps her Instagram family entertained with such gigs.

On Tuesday, the Gunjan Saxena actress took to her social media handle and its latest performance, the group enacted the monologue but with a twist. Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The dialogue is – “Mai ghumu, firu, naachu, gaau, hasu, khelu, baahar jaaun, akeli jaaun, kisi aur ke saath jaaun, jahaan jaaun, jab jaaun, jaise bhi jaaun, aapko kya?” Janhvi and her friends reenact the dialogue part by part and when they are played together, it results in a funny sequence. The video ends with all of them turning together towards the camera and hilariously asking, “Aapko kya?”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jicbYlzq5lE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The post garnered laughing reactions from people, and Alia Bhatt also commented, “Hilarious”.

In the show, Anupamaa says the dialogue to her husband as she takes a stand for her independence, much to the shock of the latter. The scene has prompted many memes on social media.

Janhvi has, on previous occasions as well, posted such videos with her friends. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor also left the Internet in splits when she recreated Tejasswi Prakash’s midnight walk dialogue from her popular daily soap Naagin 6. However, the actress added a different context to the dialogue which was oh-so-relatable. Janhvi acts out the moment when someone catches her gorging on snacks in the middle of the night. On being caught, she mouths Tejasswi’s dialogue, “Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyunki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, issiliye walk karti hai. (When I walk I don’t look at the time and walking is not timebound, because when people look at me, they see my figure and to maintain it, I walk.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’sBawaal, which marks her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. In addition, Janhvi Kapoor also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here