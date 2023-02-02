Janhvi Kapoor is here to inspire you to take your fitness regimen seriously. The actress dropped a video of her intense morning training session on Instagram. In the reel, the actress is seen running on the treadmill and performing various muscle-building exercises using dumbbells. The reel features a remixed version of Ride It by Jay Sean to give us the ultimate workout motivation. “Antigravity Club mornings are the best kind of mornings,” Janhvi wrote in the caption.

There is no doubt that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The actress often shares glimpses of her workout with fans on Instagram. In a previous video, she was seen performing Pilates. “Sometimes when I fall asleep, I still hear Namrata Purohit saying ‘go slow’ in my dream,” the actress wrote in the caption referring to her fitness trainer.

Just like her fitness regimen, Janhvi's career also seems to be going on a disciplined track. The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was slated to hit the theatres in April this year but might see a delay due to working on the VFX of the project. The film has been shot in various foreign locations including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, and Krakow.

Speaking about collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi had told PTI, “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

Bawaal’s plot revolves around a man from a small town who aspires to wed one of the most attractive women in his town. The official release is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Janhvi Kapoor also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

