Janhvi Kapoor Lives Out Vintage Royal Dreams As She Poses In Traditional Attire, Says 'Praying To Get...'

Jahnvi Kapoor is living out her dreams for a day and how! The Dhadak actress revealed in her latest social media post that she has been praying to get to do a period film and till then she is living out her vintage royal dreams by posing in traditional ensembles. On Wednesday, the Gunjan Saxena actress took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pics in which she looked ethereal.

The first pic featured in Janhvi’s post is a close-up picture of Janhvi’s face where she is seen covering a dupatta. The actress looks absolutely stunning and we can get a glimpse of her larger-than-life jewellery. Next, we see Janhvi’s sunkissed pic in Mughal style jewellery and outfit. Next, we see the actress twirling in a heavy red lehenga. Followed by a few more pics of the actress striking poses for the traditional photoshoot at different places in a fort. The truly gives old age princess vibes in the pics from the photo shoot.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Truly praying I get to do a period film soon till then old world photoshoots will have to do. Thank you @lifestyleasiaindia for letting me live out my vintage royal dreams for a day!."

Check out the pics here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently hit the headlines for her latest red carpet appearance. The Bollywood diva, who never fails to make a statement with her incredible fashion sense, seemed to be inspired by a mermaid for her new look. Janhvi, who was last seen in her father Boney Kapoor’s production Mili, dazzled in a backless and midriff-baring neon green gown as she arrived at an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress completed her look with a sleek bun and nude lip shade. Janhvi was joined by her rumorued boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at the event. In fact, the actress entered the venue, holding Orry’s hand.

A video of the same was shared by a Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram account.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming cricket-themed Bollywood movie is currently in its post-production phase and will mark its release in the theatres next year in 2023. Apart from this, Janhvi is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal.

