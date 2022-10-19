Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking in Black-And-White Bodycon Dress During Mili Promotions

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be unstoppable when it comes to fashion. Janhvi, whose Gram-worthy pictures make her fans go wow, never fails to impress the fashion police with her glamorous avatars. The actress is currently on a promotional spree, gearing up for the release of her next, Mili. Setting her best stylish foot forward, Boney Kapoor’s daughter is making the paparazzi go crazy with her bold outfit choices during the promotional event.

Shelling out major fashion goals, Janhvi dropped some snippets of her alluring photoshoot on Instagram, that set fire to the hearts of millions. Opting out of any fancy caption, Janhvi simply added three black, white, and red heart emojis to her string of pictures.

Stealing the limelight like always, Janhvi slipped into an uber-chic, black-and-white cut-out, bodycon dress. The actress dazzled like a diva, striking several appealing poses for her clicks. She chose to sport minimalistic makeup, going in for just a shade of glossy nude shade of lipstick and on-fleek winged eyeliner, which enhanced her pretty doe-eyes.

Janhvi flaunted her perfect figure in the body-hugging dress, looking sultry, gazing into the lens. For her hairdo, the actress decided to let her soft brunette locks open and rounded off her voguish attire with just stone-encrusted rings on both hands.

Fans went all hearts in the comments, the moment the Bollywood diva shared the snaps on her Gram. “Unreal,” lavished one user. “So sexy” gushed another. Others who were left speechless just commented a “Wow” on Janhvi’s sizzling photos.

This is not the first time Janhvi has made heads turn with her charismatic photoshoots. A true fashionista, she slays both western and traditional attire. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi’s next big project Mili has received a thunderous response from fans after the gripping trailer of the film was released on October 15. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is exclusively produced by Janhvi’s father and actor Boney Kapoor. The survival thriller of a woman trapped in a biting cold freezer also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

Mili marks Janhvi and Boney Kapoor’s first collaboration in films. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

