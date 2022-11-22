Janhvi Kapoor Looks Cute in White Crop Top, Shorts as She Waves at the Paparazzi, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the Gen Z actresses whose fashion game is always a hit. Whether it is an event or just going to her gym, the actress pulls off any look with ease. On Tuesday, the Mili actress was clicked outside her gym and she looked pretty in pristine athleisure. In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Janhvi can be seen wearing a white crop top which she paired with white shorts. She also wore sneakers to complete her looks.

The actress tied her hair in a neat ponytail and could be seen holding a pair of pink fluffy slippers. She waved at the paparazzi and smiled at them before getting inside her car.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 along with other celebrities such as Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and Hema Malini among others.

The actress also posted a few pictures on Instagram showing off her looks for the night. The diva served some pure glitz fairytale-esque and red-carpet-worthy look. Janhvi looked stunning in a shimmery embellished champagne thigh-high slit gown paired with dainty earrings and a side-parted sleek bun. Her look was elevated by a one-shoulder plunging neckline.

Before this, Janhvi attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a sequined mermaid gown. She walked the red carpet in an outfit straight out of a painting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the survival-drama film, Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film hit the theatres on November 4. Besides Janhvi, the film also starred Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The actress is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which will star Varun Dhawan and be released on April 7, 2023. Besides these, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

