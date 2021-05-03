Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Glamorous Photoshoot, Clarifies it was Pre-lockdown

Janhvi Kapoor is sizzling in a recent magazine cover which was shot before the lockdown was announced in Maharashtra. Posting her picture on Instagram, the actress cleared that it was a pre-committed post and everyone observed necessary precautions while working. Considering the stressful time, the actress hoped everyone to be safe and strong.

After posing as a new-age bride for Khush Wedding magazine, Jahnvi adorns this beach babe avatar for a travel magazine, Travel + Leisure magazine.

The actress flaunts her toned bikini body in shimmery silver bralette and equally, scintillating high-slit knotted skirt. With the backdrop of azure waters, Jahnvi looked irresistible channelising her inner charm and grace to accentuate the entire dreamy look. Her beguiling beauty, wavy locks, and dazzling outfit make her look no less than a dream.

The actress headed to the Maldives earlier this month for this assignment. She was seen enjoying her work at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, where she carried out this super glamorous shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the magazine released many unseen photos of the gorgeous actress that set the pulse racing.

Sharing the picture, the magazine captioned how Janhvi is a ‘water baby’ and feels at home in the Maldives. Jahnvi oozes oomph in this one and looks enthralling in the high-slit flowy skirt.

Bollywood’s ‘hottest poster girl’ looks drop-dead gorgeous in this beachwear.

In this one, Janhvi displayed her sexy petite figure adorned in monokini and looked ravishing as usual.

Earlier, Janhvi along with several other celebrities received flak for flaunting their vacationing photos online when the nation is struggling with the novel coronavirus. So, in order to dodge criticism, the actress put the pictures with the caption elaborating how posting the cover online was a part of her work’s commitment and she isn’t being insensitive about the current issues going on in the country.

While sharing the cover photos from her earlier shoot for Khush Wedding magazine, the actress captioned on similar lines.

Lately, the actress shared a post uploading her adorable sun-kissed pictures with the caption that she is waiting for May 1 to get vaccinated. She also urged people to register for their first jab.

