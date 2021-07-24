Janhvi Kapoor Looks Nothing Less Than a Disney Princess in Ice Blue Gown, See Pics

Bollywood, in the 90s, saw some of the most beautiful and talented actresses, and the list is incomplete without Sridevi’s name on it. Sridevi was a true gem of Bollywood. Her poise, elegance, and charm are reflected in her daughter as well. Janhvi Kapoor is impeccably carrying her mother’s legacy in a more contemporary manner. She has a knack for fashion and justifies every piece of apparel that she wears. She is a regular user of Instagram and posts her snippets of life, captivating millions with her sublime smile and style.

Her recent photos show her wearing an ice blue tulle dress. Janhvi looks as pious as a freshwater droplet from the glaciers. With a messy bun caressing her face, the picture is a perfect balance between innocence and playfulness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The caption with the collection of pictures has no words but a butterfly, and rightly so. No set of words can define the beauty that is visible in the photos. The images garnered incredible reactions from her 12 million followers, fans, and friends. Alia Bhatt commented, “Uff Uff,” along with heart emojis. Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi’s sister, commented, “Amazing.” Photographer Sasha Jairam commented with several angel emojis. Hiral Bhatia, a renowned hairstylist, commented, “Too Hot,” along with heart emojis.

Janhvi was last seen in Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s ‘Roohi.’ She will next be seen in ‘Dostana 2.’ Apart from that, she has Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

