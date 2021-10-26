Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning as She Enjoys Sunset in the Hills; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is truly an avid traveller with a fashionable foot. The actress has been spending a lot of her time amidst the hills while juggling hectic work schedules. So what is it like? The star’s Instagram timeline proves that she surely cannot have enough of the mountains. She also has a penchant for the sun and took the opportunity to gaze at the horizon on one of her trails.

Janhvi shared a snap of herself which shows her reveling in the beauty of the beautiful orange light surrounded by dense hills. As she said in the caption, “keep me where the light is.” When hiking, Janhvi is smart enough to wear comfy clothes and sneakers. She put on a racer-back tank top and bright hued leggings. Views from her hiking trip will surely make you want to take off with your BFFs. In one set of pictures on Instagram, Janhvi is seen admiring the beauty of nature against a scenic backdrop of Uttarakhand. Another moment makes it apparent Janhvi is making the most of her time with friends.

Janhvi’s tryst with the mountains did not end here. An extension of her memories can be witnessed through her Instagram stories. Janhvi can be seen making her way through the rocks all the way to the top. In a video, she is seen surrounded by tall pine trees as the rays of the sun penetrate.

Also, in case you missed it, this is not Janhvi’s first rodeo with hilly stations. From Mussoorie to LA, the diva has navigated her way to many picturesque peaks.

In terms of work, Janhvi will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.