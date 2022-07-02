Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning in White Outfit, Photos Go Viral

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stepped into the industry with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 film Dhadak, has left no stone unturned to surprise the audiences. After the success of her 2020 film Gunjan Saxena Janhvi has reached the top echelons of Bollywood. Janhvi loves to post loads of images on her social media accounts. Recently, the actress stunned her fans with the pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “W a side of trouble #goodluckjerry.” Janhvi is wearing a beautiful white corset with a deep neckline. She has chosen nude makeup and looks glamorous. Though the attire is simple, she is looking quite sensuous.

Jahnvi combined the dress with a high-waist mini skirt and included a sophisticated blazer to it, which added charm. Fans were hooked with this image of her.

The photos have received over one million likes on Instagram and her fans are appreciating her look. One user wrote, “You are extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a hot , attractive and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always.”

Recently another photo of the actress drew everyone’s attention. In the photo she donned an Alexandre Vauthier dress. The red color gown had a lustrous crystal embellishment on it. She wore it with thigh-high-heeled booties. Her messy hair and highlighted skin added a charm to her look. Fans cannot stop swooning over it.

On the work front Jahnvi has many films in the pipeline including Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal, among others.

