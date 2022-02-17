Janhvi Kapoor Looks Tot in Black Outfit, Fans Can’t Take Eyes Off

Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a few pictures in a black slip on dress on Instagram and her sultry look has left her fans awestruck. The pictures went viral on social media as soon as she posted them. The actress can be seen giving ‘flaming hot’ poses in a black coloured dress. She has completed her look with simple round earrings and light make up.

The actress has tied her hair in a messy bun. Some of these pictures of Janhvi have been taken through a mirror, which are making her look even more glamorous. The actress has also posted a small video along with these photos. The caption of this post is completely justifying Janhvi’s looks in these pictures. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Flaming hot Cheetos.”

Posted a few hours ago the pictures have already received more than one million likes and a number of comments.

One of the users has said that how can someone be this beautiful, while another user wrote, “The most beautiful". A third user has commented, “It’s too hot to handle." A fourth user said, “Love you more than myself". Many users have also used emoticons to praise Janhvi’s beautiful pictures. Fans are going crazy about these pictures of Janhvi.

Janhvi has a very good fan following on social media and this one of the reasons that she is very active on Instagram. She always remains connected to her fans on social media. Janhvi keeps her fans informed about all her new films.

