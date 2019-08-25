Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Massively Trolled for Holding Book Upside Down at Launch Event

Janhvi was in the capital for the launch of the Hindi edition of author Harinder Sikka's book, "Calling Sehmat". As soon as the photographs from the event made way to the internet, the actress became a target of massive trolling.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Massively Trolled for Holding Book Upside Down at Launch Event
Image of Janhvi Kapoor from book launch, image courtesy @silverscreenpics's profile picture silverscreenpics/Instagram
Loading...

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for holding a book upside down at an event here.

Janhvi was in the capital for the launch of the Hindi edition of author Harinder Sikka's book, "Calling Sehmat". As soon as the photographs from the event made way to the internet, the actress became a target of massive trolling.

The trollers termed her as "nadan ladki".

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

She has also been roped in for Netflix's upcoming anthology titled "Ghost Stories", an anthology of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for the 2018 Netflix movie "Lust Stories", and the 2013 feature film "Bombay Talkies".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram