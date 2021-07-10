Janhvi Kapoor Meets Fan Who Came All The Way From Rajasthan, Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor carved a niche for herself in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak and went on to do impressive projects like Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She recently vowed the audiences and critics with Roohi where the actress starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The talented star has many promising projects like Dostana 2 and Goodluck Jerry in the offing too.

The year began on a busy note for her, especially with the release of Roohi and shoot for Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham, Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol. Dostana 2, just like its predecessor, is creating a lot of buzz already.

During the lockdown, Janhvi nurtured her creative streak and posted beautiful art on her social media handles. With all the talent and charm, the actress has won quite a lot of fans across the nation. On July 9, one of these fans came all the way from Rajasthan, holding in his heart a wish to meet her outside her gym.

The fan also brought a framed picture of the young diva as a token of appreciation. On Friday, when Janhvi was heading out of her gym session, a pleasant surprise awaited her in the form of her fan. Someone called out to her and informed the actress about her fan. She instantly asked the fan to be let inside the building compound where her gym is.

The entire interaction between Jahnvi and her fan was captured by the media and shared online. Both of them look elated — the guy got to meet his favourite star and Jahnvi got a glimpse of the love and admiration people have for her work. The fan expressed his gratitude to Jahnvi and blessed her. Indeed, any artist will be encouraged with such heartfelt gestures.

