Janhvi Kapoor Messaged Nayanthara After She Praised 'Good Luck Jerry'; Here's South Star's Reply

Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in the black comedy film Good Luck Jerry, the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila that starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Upon watching the trailer of the Hindi remake, Nayanthara in a statement praised Janhvi and extended best wishes to her. Now, in her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her brief conversation with the South diva about Good Luck Jerry.

When the positive statement of Nayanthara caught the attention of Janhvi Kapoor, she immediately asked for her number to thank her. Janhvi explained that she did not hope that the South diva would actually reply to her text message. Janhvi said, “I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said ‘thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'”

In response to her text, Nayanthara informed the young star that she is rooting for her upcoming film and is proud of her decision to take up such a challenging role in the initial stages of her career. Janhvi continued, “And she actually replied which was very exciting to me and she said that ‘best of luck, and rooting for you,’ and she said ‘proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.’ I was like that’s a big one, that’s a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, after watching the trailer of Good Luck Jerry, Nayanthara hailed the film as an ‘entertaining ride’. She explained that the character Kokila played by her still remains close to her heart and “watching the Good Luck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!”

Directed by Siddharth Sen, Good Luck Jerry began streaming on Disney + Hostar from July 29 onwards. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also starred Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Janhvi has a slew of interesting projects lined up in her kitty including Milli, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal.

