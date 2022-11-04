Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Orry Hugs Boney Kapoor at Mili Screening; Ananya, Sara Slay in Sexy Outfits

Janhvi Kapoor is back with a bang with her next survivor thriller Mili. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the Dhadak actress has essayed a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Although the film got released today, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening which was graced by tinsel town celebs like Rekha, Janhvi’s actor friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as well as her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani who also shared an adorable hug with Boney Kapoor at the event.

On Thursday, at the venue of the much-awaited film, Orhan got papped in his beige T-shirt and cargos as he gave a tight hug to Boney Kapoor, who looked gleeful in a white kurta.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s contemporaries and friends Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan arrived in style. While Ananya Pandey had donned a blue crop top and denim jeans, Sara Ali Khan flaunted a black crop top with ‘Make S*hit happen’ written on it as well as beige high-rise jeans. The Love Aaj Kal actress also stopped and posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, a video of the same was posted on a Paparazzo’s Instagram handle and the fans lauded the two for supporting their friend. One of the fans wrote, “Friends that support each other”. Another one commented, “Iss generation ki actress insecure nahi hai hai lag raha hai. Dost bhi hai aur ek dusre ko support bhi karte hai”. Someone also said, “I am so excited for Mili”.



Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Janhvi had revealed that she has her finger crossed as this is going to be the first film of hers that’ll be released in the theatres post Covid-19 pandemic. She had said, “It feels new because I haven’t faced it in a while. When Roohi released, we were operating at a 50% occupancy, so by those margins we’ve got these numbers that many film with 100% occupancy, right now, aren’t being able to do. So whatever it is, it is great. It is a new feeling, haven’t slept very well in very long, but fingers crossed. I think there is a certain amount of uncertainty with the climate right now that makes me nervous.”



Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film is a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

