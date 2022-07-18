Janhvi Kapoor Mixes Work and Play in Poland as She Shoots for Bawal, Shares Dreamy Pics

It is essential to take time off our hectic schedules in order to relax. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is inculcating the same mantra in her life. The Roohi star’s love for nature is no secret. On Monday afternoon, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures under a clear blue sky. The Bollywood diva loves to relax her mind in the lap of mother nature. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming her upcoming movie Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan in Poland.

Amidst action and cut, she makes it a point to explore the place. Needless to say, her latest photos have become nothing less than a visual treat for fans. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned physique in an all-brown athleisure paired with a jacket and a cap.

It appears that Janhvi managed to make time for a trekking trip with her team between her shooting schedule. While one photo, she can be seen seated on the edge of a lake, another gives a beautiful look at the scenic mountainous landscape accentuated by bright blue sky and tall trees. While sharing the photos, Janhvi said, “it was a good day”.

Take a look at it below:

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan starrer is all set to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. Currently, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of the black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

The movie is the remake of the Tamil flick Kolmaavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara in the lead, and is all set to premiere via OTT platform Disney+Hostar on July 29, 2022. Apart from Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Milli in the pipeline.

